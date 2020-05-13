Body

Private graveside services for Martha Mae Powell Tench, 90, of Cornelia, will be held at the Level Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Tench passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Born April 16, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Cranford and Zola Cantrell Powell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest L. Tench Jr.; infant daughter, Barbara Ann Tench; grandsons, Adam Beiser, and Andon Brown; and brothers, Cranford W. Powell, and Robert Powell.

Mrs. Tench was a member of the Tru-Way Baptist Church in Suwanee. She was a homemaker and retired from the Georgia School Food Service Association (GSFSA) with 23 years of service.

Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Larrimore of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Linda Taylor of Rome, Nancy Beiser of Loganville, and Shirley Joiner of Gainesville; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three nephews, one niece, and few cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.