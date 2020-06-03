Body

A private family graveside service for Martha Mae Stewart Smith, 82, of Cornelia, will be held at Habersham Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Shore and the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating.

Mrs. Smith passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Born June 19, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Lee Roy and Myrtis Mae Thurmond Stewart. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Minyard.

Mrs. Smith worked at Piedmont Automotive and Tugalo Home Health. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening and deeply cherished her grandchildren. Mrs. Smith was a member of Habersham Baptist Church and was also very dedicated in her son-in-laws ministry at several local churches, currently at Return Baptist Church. At each church, she was active and supportive and made many new friends along the way.

Survivors include her husband, Jesse Lee Smith of Cornelia; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Anthony Shore of Cornelia; grandchildren, Shelby Shore Norris and husband, Ryan of Gainesville, and Cody Shore of Cornelia and girlfriend, Mattie Elrod of Demorest; great-grandson, Tucker Ryan Norris; brother and sister-in-law, Roy Lee and Karen Stewart of Macon; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Lamar Whiting of Demorest; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.