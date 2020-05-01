Body

A private family graveside service for Mary Ann Stewart Minyard, 81, of Demorest, was held Thursday, April 30, at Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire and the Rev. Anthony Shore officiating.

Ms. Minyard went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 27, 2020.

Born Nov. 29, 1938, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Lee Roy and Myrtis Mae Thurmond Stewart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Virgil and Effie Mae Wheeler Stewart; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Pearl Harris Thurmond.

Mary Ann was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse with Habersham Medical Group with over 37 years of dedicated service. She touched countless lives in her nursing career and continued her care for many others even after retirement. Mary Ann loved taking trips outdoors to various lakes and beaches. She was an avid Southern Gospel music fan. Most of all, Mary Ann enjoyed precious time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom she adored. She was a member of Habersham Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Dan Minyard of Cornelia; daughter and son-in-law, Cammie and Bill Ramsey of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Casey and Amy Ramsey of Rocky Face, and Brittany and Josh Elliott of Guyton; great-grandchildren, Austin Cooley of Rocky Face, and Garrett Elliott of Guyton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha and Jesse Smith of Cornelia, and Carol and Lamar Whiting of Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Roy Lee and Karen Stewart of Macon; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that all memorial donations be made in memory of Mary Ann Stewart Minyard to the Habersham Baptist Church Building Fund, 506 Old Habersham Mills Road, Demorest, GA. 30535.

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.