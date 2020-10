Body

Mary Eldarado Erwin Garrett, 78, of Demorest, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Mrs. Garrett’s wishes were to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.