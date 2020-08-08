Body

Graveside services for Mary Imogene London Kimbrell, 87, of Cornelia, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, at New Bridge Cemetery in the London family section with the Rev. Scott Ledbetter officiating.

Mrs. Kimbrell passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Born Feb. 20, 1933, in Cornelia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Leonard "Tom" and Viola Barrett London. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henley Haden Kimbrell; son-in-law, Jerry Segers; brothers, Thomas Barrett London, Verner London and Carl London; sisters, Ellora Montgomery and Eulene Murphy.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Donny James Kimbrell (Deloris), Kenneth Kimbrell (Tonya), and Johnny Kimbrell (Judy) all of Cornelia; daughter, Sharon Ann Kimbrell Segers of Cornelia; grandchildren, Michael Kimbrell, Darin Kimbrell, John Kimbrell, Glenn Mauney and Nathan Mauney; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Douglas London and Maylon London, both of Cleveland, Lamar London of Lavonia, and Charles London of Demorest; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff and friends and Brookside Commerce for the care they gave Mrs. Kimbrell.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.