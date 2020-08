Body

Mary Payne Lomax, 93, of Toccoa, formerly of the Mud Creek Community went home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 13, 2020 following an extended illness. A private funeral service will be held at the Crossroads Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, Baldwin.