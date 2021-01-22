Body

A private family service for Mary Sue Mauldin Wilbanks, 74, of Clarkesville, is planned for Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. at Clarkesville United Methodist Church. For those friends and family unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/clarkesvillefirstumc.

Mrs. Wilbanks passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2020, with complications related to a recent diagnosis of lymphoma.

She was preceded in death by loving parents, Silas Bartow Mauldin and Claudine McCurley Mauldin of Hart County; and her brother, Thomas Douglas Mauldin. She is survived by siblings, William Franklin Mauldin (Carol Bond), Barbara Ann Langford, and Terry Mauldin.

Mary shared her life with her devoted husband of 54 years, Calvin Ritchie Wilbanks Sr., together they valued faith, family, and community. She created and sustained a loving home for her children, Calvin Ritchie Wilbanks Jr. (Michelle Colston), and Paige Wilbanks Spivey (Jeff Spivey) and instilled in them the same values.

Mary was affectionately and adoringly known as "Nim" by her five grandchildren, Calvin Colston "Cole" Wilbanks, Jesse Silas Wilbanks, Mary Clarendon "Claren" Spivey, Canon Ritchie Wilbanks, and Calvin McCallum "Callum" Spivey. Mary was her grandchildren's number one fan who cheered them on and encouraged them in all of lifes endeavors. Most of all she loved being in their presence from simple visits over a meal, to ball games, weekends at the lake, and family vacations out west.

When she and Calvin married, they made their first home in Tucker, and were deeply involved with dear neighborhood friends and Lawrenceville Road UMC. In 1985, the family relocated to Habersham County, where Calvin was raised. She embraced her new community with the same love, service, and hospitality that was characteristic of her nature. She spent over 30 years in service to Habersham County Schools alongside special friends at South Habersham and the Technology Office.

Additionally, she was a faithful servant to Clarkesville First UMC where she was involved in ministries serving the congregation, children, and the community at large. Mary was a founding board member at the Community Thrift Store, children's Sunday School and VBS teacher for decades, member of the Friends and Faith Circle, regular volunteer at the Soup Kitchen, and servant for various other meal and fellowship duties at the church. She was a talented worker on the front lines and in the background who exhibited daily a huge capacity and commitment to service.

Above all, Mary's life reflected an abiding love of the Lord and a commitment to love and serve others in Jesus name.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to honor Mary's life to the Clarkesville First UMC Building Fund or a charity of your choice.

