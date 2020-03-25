Body

The family of Mary Sue (White) Carson, 90, of Carnesville, will have a private graveside service in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Carnesville. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Carson passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Hartwell Health & Rehab.

Born Feb. 19, 1930, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Pearl (Fulghum) White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Telford Carson; brother, George White; and sisters, Madge King and Lorene Hambrick Sorrells.

She was a retired textile worker, having worked for many years with Carwood Mfg. and Stone Mfg. She was a member of Compassion Baptist Church and the Oldies but Goodies Seniors. Mrs. Carson was an avid Bible reader and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Annette Carson, the Rev. Leon and Linda Carson, and the Rev. Dale and Connie Carson; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mae White; grandchildren, Kerri and Derek Griffin, Karen and Jon Mitchell, Heather Callaway, Chris Carson, Daniel and Jessica Carson, James and Judith Lea Carson, and Katy Davis;18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Compassion Baptist Church, 10142 Lavonia Road, Carnesville, GA 30521.

Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at stricklandfh.com.