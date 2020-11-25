Body

Funeral services for Michael "Mike" Crawford London, 62, of Clarkesville, were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. David Ritcey officiating. Interment followed the service in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Canon.

Mr. London went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Born July 12, 1958, in Habersham County, Mike was the son of Crawford London and the late Maria London.

He was an employee of North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville, where he befriended so many wonderful people and was loved by all who knew him. Mike was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, he loved them "Dawgs!"

Survivors include his father, Crawford London of Clarkesville; daughter, Heather London of Clarkesville; brother, Tony London (Laura) of Clarkesville; sisters, Cindy Long (Craig) of Toney, Alabama, and Susan Gibbs (Marlon) of Bowersville; niece, Jenny Batt (Andrew) of Alabama; nephews, Kyle London (Taylor) of Mt. Airy, Cory Farmer (Emily) of Alabama, and Jeremy Greenlee of Alabama; two great nieces; three great nephews; and his best friend, Justin Ritcey of Toccoa, who he loved like a son.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to: The American Heart Association by visiting www.2.heart.org.

