Memorial services for Michael Ray Welborn, 76, of Clarkesville, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Welborn passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Born Jan. 1, 1945, in the historic "Charm House" when it was a doctor's clinic in Clarkesville. He was the son of the late S.L. "Spud" and Sara Welborn.

Graduating from the University of Georgia in 1969, his 30-year career with the Cooperative Extension Service included the counties of Gwinnett, Oconee, Pike, Henry, and Newton. Mr. Welborn said the most rewarding part of being a "County Agent" was working with kids in 4-H seeing them develop starting in the 5th grade to seeing how successful they were in their future careers. He served as State President of the County Agent's Association, State President of the 4-H Agents Association, and was a member of the National Board of County Agents.

Always active in his community, he served as president of the Kiwanis Club and worked with the Cattlemen's Association. He was one of the two creators of the Newton Youth Leadership Institute and the local Master Gardeners' program in Newton County. Retiring from Extension in 1998, he soon became the Board Chairman of the Gaither's Living History Farm in Newton County. His hobbies were woodturning, wood carving, traveling and UGA tailgating in Athens. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Clarkesville.

Survivors include his wife, Anita (Beall) Welborn; children, William (Shanon) Chappell of Lexington, Lisa (Michael) Love of Peachtree City, and Robert (Kristin) Chappell of Watkinsville; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Abi Chappell, Morgan, Jackie and Seth Love, and Tyler, Lauren and Mark Chappell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 488, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

