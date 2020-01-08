Body

Funeral services for Mickey O'Neal Robinson, 71, of Alto, were held Monday, Jan. 6, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest, with the Rev. Larry Ryals and the Rev. Billy Burrell officiating. Interment followed in the Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest.

Mr. Robinson left us peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Born June 2, 1948, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late Earl Sr. and Willie Mae Dill Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Posey Robinson; and a brother, Larry Robinson.

Mr. Robinson was retired from Eagle Industrial with over 20 years of loyal and dedicated service. He was an avid fisherman. Mr. Robinson was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Robinson of Alto; three daughters, Susan Wilkes of Clayton, Lori Segers of Clarkesville, and Amanda Shook of Jefferson; stepsons, Michael O'Connell of Rochester, New York, and Sean O'Connell of Woodstock; stepdaughter, Jennifer Dacosta of Hopwell, Virginia; brother, Earl Robinson Jr. of Cornelia; sister, Phyllis Gauthier of Louisville, Kentucky; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to: Lewy Body Dementia, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.

Those wishing to express online condolences, may do so by visiting whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest.