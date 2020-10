Body

Miguel Angel "Mike" Garcia-Cruz, 69, of Clarkesville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. A celebration of life service was held Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Habersham County Recreation Department Baseball Field behind the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center, Clarkesville. An online guest register is available for the Garcia family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.