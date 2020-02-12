Body

Funeral services for Mildred Standridge Ivester Williams, 73, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Austin Ivester officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Williams was called home Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Born Nov. 26, 1946, in Banks County, she was the daughter of the late Kelley and Janie Phillips Standridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Ivester; second husband, Troy Williams; and brother, Wayne Standridge.

Ms. Williams was a member of Turnerville Church of God. She had retired from Mount Vernon Mills with 21 years of service. After retirement she worked in security for LP Services. Mildred loved to spend time bird watching. She was known as "Grandma" to her grandchildren, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Sonya Ivester of Hiawassee; daughter and son-in-law, Tresa and Frank Dyer, of Tallulah Falls; sisters, Brenda Thomas of Alto, and Joyce and Leon Gibbs of Homer; brother, Wendall Standridge of Anderson, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kotie Ivester of Hiawassee, Stephanie Ivester of Hiawassee and Eric Dyer, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.