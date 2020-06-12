Body

A private family graveside service for Minnie Lou Scoggins Seagraves Knight, 95, of Baldwin, will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date at Whitfield Funeral Homes South Chapel.

Mrs. Knight passed away June 10, 2020 at The Oaks, Scenic View where she had lived for over four years.

Born April 11, 1925, in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Cynthia Cornelia Wallace and Sampson Scoggins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Reeves B. Seagraves; her second husband of 14 years, Denver E. Knight; and all her brothers and sisters.

Minnie was the youngest child in her family of 13 brothers and sisters. She grew up there helping her family farm and her mother with the household chores. Her early years were marked by the great depression and the hardships faced by most farming families in the area. Her teen years saw WWII and her marriage to R.B. Seagraves and his absence while he served in the Navy. Like most in the country, she again endured and suffered through the hard times of the war and celebrated when it was finally over. After the war, she and R.B. moved to the Atlanta area and eventually to a home in DeKalb County where they enjoyed helping others through their work in the Baptist church.

Minnie often worked outside the home and was always one to lend a hand whenever needed. During the war she lived and worked in Winder, at a sewing plant. After she and R.B. moved to DeKalb County, she worked at a sewing plant in Atlanta as a seamstress. In her later years, she worked with R.B. in their M & R craft business. She was a quick learner and was very good with her hands in making clothing and quilts.

In September of 2000, Minnie married her second husband, Denver Knight and they moved to Banks County where she remained until she had to go into care. They attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Toccoa, and she dearly loved their church family.

For many years Minnie hosted family reunions for the Scoggins/Wallace families where all were welcomed, tales were told, and no one left hungry. Many of her surviving family attended these gatherings and remember her fondly for keeping her family together by hosting them. During her last year she often spoke of going home to see her parents and her brothers and sisters, we hope she is enjoying that reunion as well.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda and son-in-law, Paul Feldman; granddaughter, Paula and David Marion; grandson, Robert Feldman; great-grandson, Alexander Marion; sister-in-law, Pat Seagraves; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Heartfelt thanks are expressed to the staff of The Oaks at Scenic View in Baldwin for the loving care they provided. Special thanks to the hospice caregivers that provided her and her family with comfort and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.