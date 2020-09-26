Body

A memorial service for Minnie Yarborough Sellers, 83, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Social distancing will be observed.

Mrs. Sellers passed away Aug. 10, 2020.

Born in Florence County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Culla and Everett Kirby Yarborough. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Culla Larue Yarborough; and sister, Joyce Miles.

She was a sales representative for a photo company in local department store. She was a member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Nelson Sellers Jr.; daughters, Loretta, Barbara and Nancy; brother, Gene Autry Yarborough; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, 4071 Creek Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, South Carolina is in charge of arrangements.