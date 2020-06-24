Body

Graveside services for Nancy Kate Marchant Williams, 96, of Douglas, were held Saturday, June 20, in the Rockwell Church Cemetery. The Rev. Benny Moore officiated.

Mrs. Williams died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Lakeside Senior Living in Douglas.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Chesley George Williams; her son, Chesley (Rusty) George Williams Jr.; parents, Thomas L. Marchant and Roberta Stanley Marchant.

She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Clarkesville and was a homemaker.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Williams of Middletown, Connecticut; daughter-in-law, Summer Kate Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Eva (Charlie) Carmichael of Milan; sister-in-law, Chesterlee Marchant of Milan; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Lowes Funeral Home of Helena was in charge of the arrangements.