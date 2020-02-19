Body

Nancy Seeger Smoot, 83, of Clarkesville, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, in McDonough, after a long illness.

Born Sept. 10, 1936, in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was married to Chris Alexander Seeger in June 1955, until his passing in Feb. 1999. Nancy moved to Clarkesville where she attended First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville. She shared her gift of music, used her green thumb to grow herbs and flowers, and made many friends. In July 2007, she married William "Bill" Smoot who joined her in Clarkesville but passed away in Oct. 2018.

She is survived by her daughter, Binkie Willis; son-in-law, Tony Willis; daughter, Carol Seeger; granddaughter, Allie; two great-granddaughters, Savannah and Sydney; and nephew Ron Bennett.

No formal services are planned.