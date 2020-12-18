Body

Funeral services for Nedra Kay Baisden Eller, 78, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with interment to follow the service in New Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Eller passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her residence.

Born April 8, 1942, in Logan, West Virginia, Mrs. Eller was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Evelyn Larona Mays Baisden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas McKinley Eller; and brother, Jerald Baisden of Ohio.

Mrs. Eller possessed a true servant's heart, she faithfully cared for family and friends through her delicious cooking, baking and crafting. A woman of faith and the heart of the family, Mrs. Eller shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example. Mrs. Eller was a member of Shirley Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Horace McKinley Eller of Clarkesville; daughter and son-in-law, Vonda Kay and Robert Greene of Clarkesville; daughter-in-law, Samantha Hunter of Alto; grandchildren, Corey Brown, Lauren Brown and Logan Brown, all of Clarkesville; sisters, Nolice King and Carmella Shaffer, both of Ohio; brothers, Doc Baisden and Glen Baisden, both of Ohio; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

