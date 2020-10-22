Body

Graveside services for Nora Ann Rogers Barnes, 67, of Demorest, were held Monday, Oct. 19, at Habersham Cemetery for family and friends with Pastor Dennis Dills officiating.

Mrs. Barnes passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, to go to her eternal home with the Lord.

Born May 29, 1953, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Willam and Dovie Shubert Rogers. Nora worked at Scovill Manufacturing for many years before retiring. She was a devoted member of Bible Way Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Virgil D. Barnes of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, David and April Barnes of Mt. Airy; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Joseph Pulliam of Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Ransom "Randy" and Linda Rogers of Demorest; grandchildren, Kayla and Taylor Visi, Desaray Barnes, Roxanne and Todd Davidson, Brandon Pulliam, Tyler Pulliam and Zachary Pulliam; as well as great-granddaughter, Aria Visi.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bible Way Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2424, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

An online guestbook is available for the Barnes family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.