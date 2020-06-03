Body

Private graveside services for Nora Church Colston, 95, of Demorest, will held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Colston went to her Heavenly Home May 30, 2020.

Born June 26, 1924, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Nancy Prince Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hoyt G. Colston; sisters, Edith Kelly, and Sara Stewart; brother, Tim Church; and great-grandchild, Dexter Colston Jr.

Mrs. Colston was the last of her immediate family. She was a very proud graduate of Tallulah Falls School. Mrs. Colston was of the Baptist faith. She was retired from Scovill Manufacturing with 33 years of service. After retirement, Nora worked at Fieldale Farms for a number of years. She enjoyed working in her garden, reading, and cooking for numerous events and gatherings. Nora was known to her grandchildren as "Mema" and "Granny." She was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Surviors include her loving daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Stanley Perry of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Bonnie Colston of Demorest; grandchildren, Libby Smith and Greg of Suwanee; Dexter Colston of Demorest; step-grandchildren, Amber Perry, Gail Gravitt, and Gloria Taylor; great-granchildren, Carter Smith, Claire Smith, and Summer Colston; numerous step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Mrs. Colston's caregivers, Lillian Allen, Betty Unbehant, Gail Ivester, and Sue Jarrard.

Arrangements have been entusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.