Private family services for Norman Harold Hairston, 89, of Clarkesville, will be held with interment at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens in Snellville. In consideration of community health and safety a public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Hairston passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.

Born June 30, 1930, he was the son of the late Roger Harold Hairston and the late Alice Marie Merrill Hairston. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hairston is preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy Wayne Hairston and Roger Keith Hairston; and sister, Bonnie Jean Hairston Cummings.

Mr. Hairston was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean War and he was retired from AT&T where he was a District Manager in Accounting. Mr. Hairston was a member of the Clarkesville United Methodist Church and he was a Master Mason. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Mr. Hairston was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and camp. He was also a HAM Radio Operator.

Survivors include his loving wife, Peggy Joyce Burton Hairston of Clarkesville; daughter, Susan Hairston White and son-in-law, Jeff N. White of Lawrenceville; son, Norman Harold Jeff Hairston Jr. and daughter-in-law, Bridget Hairston of Winder; grandchildren, Dr. Christopher N. White (Rachel Pharm. D) of Birmingham, Alabama, Norman Cole Hairston (Agata) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Lindsay J. Morrison (Austin) of Loganville; great-grandchildren, Braxton N. White, Cayden N. White, Ashlyn N. White, Cody N. Hairston and Bradley L. Morrison.

