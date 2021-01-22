Body

Funeral services for Paralee Wade Goodson, 96, of Alto, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Terry Benfield and the Rev. Scott Ledbetter officiating. The service will be live-streamed from McGahee-Griffin and Stewart's Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Wade Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Wade passed away Friday, Jan.15, 2021.

Born June 6, 1924, in Alto, she was the daughter of the late Luther Travis Wade and Icie Jane Gailey Wade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Noyl Goodson; son, Erwin Bennett; infant dauther, Brenda Jane Bennett; sons-in-law, Gene Coker and Woodrow Hix; brothers, Travis Wade Jr., Leon Wade and Melvin Gene Wade; sister, Mary Jane Wade. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She worked in textile for a total of 40 years, first for New Holland and later for Riegel, now known as Mt. Vernon Mills. Mrs. Goodson enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed spending money on her grandchildren and teaching them how to cook. She was an avid flower gardener who also enjoyed traveling and shopping. She was a member of Cornelia Congregational Holiness Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Claydean Coker and Linda Hix, both of Alto; dauther-in-law, Peggy Bennett of Homer; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home.

Those in attendance are asked to please wear a mask and adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Wade Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Jeremy Coker, 219 West Coker Rd., Alto, GA 30510.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.