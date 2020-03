Body

Pastor Ricky Joseph Bright, 52, of Clarkesville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 pm Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.