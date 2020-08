Body

Patricia Ann “Nana Bear” Autry Stott, 67, of Clarkesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be Friday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. at Main Street Gospel Church, 6459 Main St, Lula, with a family reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ann's life. The family would like to thank Cathy, Bodie, Nathan, and Michael for their special care and dedication to Ann in her final days.