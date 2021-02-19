Body

Funeral services for Patricia Brewer Savage, 85, of Demorest, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Ed Brewer officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Savage went to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Born April 16, 1935, in Hall County, she was the daughter of the late James Benjamin Brewer Sr. and Clara Jones Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill C. Savage; and brothers, Vernon Brewer, Winfred Brewer, and J.B. Brewer Jr.

She was of the Baptist Faith and had retired from Scovill Manufacturing with 38 years of dedicated service. Patricia was a loving and caring sister, aunt, and friend; she did not have children of her own but cared for many family members as if they were.

Survivors include her sister, Sue Thomason of Jackson; brother, Danny Brewer of Baldwin; sister-in-law, Alma Brewer of Cornelia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.