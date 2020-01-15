Body

Memorial services for Patrick Ausborn Pruitt, 66, of Gainesville, were held Saturday Jan. 11, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Mote officiating. Inurnment followed in Level Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Pruitt passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Born July 29, 1953 in Sacramento, California, he was the son of the late Hillard Osborn Pruitt and Fannie Mae Mote Pruitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Jean Pruitt; sister, Hilda Mae Pruitt; brothers, Hilliard Gene Pruitt, and John Eddie Pruitt.

Mr. Pruitt was a Truck Driver for Kenan Advantage Group. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and the United States Navy.

Survivors include children, Wendy Janelle Pruitt Hedgecock of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Brian Patrick Pruitt of Kansas City, Kansas, Ambrosia Sarah Ora Pruitt of Novi, Michigan, and Samantha Rose Pruitt of New Hudson, Michigan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Dale Foster of Mt. Airy, and Gale and Bobby Weaver of Clarkesville; sisters-in-law, Tracey Shedd Pruitt, and Joyce Pruitt; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pat loved his job and work family just as much. They were special to him and he talked about them all the time. He had a genuine heart, smiled with his eyes, wanted to take care of everyone else and wanted to have mattered in life. No regrets.

Arrangements were entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.