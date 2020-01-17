Body

Funeral services for Patsy Ann Holden Gibson, 74, of Demorest were held Thursday, Jan. 16, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Bill Trotter and the Rev. Leon Brown officiating. Interment followed the service in Turnerville Church of God Cemetery.

Mrs. Gibson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Born Aug. 9, 1945, in Rabun County, Mrs. Gibson was the daughter of the late Sam L. Holden and the late Frances Irene Tyler Holden Derrick Whitfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Carlton Holden and James William Holden; and sisters, Betty Sue Holden, Judy Richards, Jean Simpson, Martha Rathburn and Lynn Hatton.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Mrs. Gibson was a homemaker and was an avid reader. She enjoyed singing, fishing, cooking and yard selling.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Thurmond L. Gibson of Demorest; daughter, Brenda Gibson of Cleveland; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Jeff Bohannon of Baldwin, and Lisa and Mark Williams of Clarkesville; son, Lonnie Gibson of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ann Gibson of Demorest; brothers, Charles Holden, Buster Derrick and Andy Derrick; sisters, Genelle Looney and Reba Hunter; as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

An online guest book is available at hillsidememorialchapel.com.

Funeral arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.