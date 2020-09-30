Body

Funeral services for Paul Thomas "Tommy" Cantrell Jr., 65, of Sautee, were held Sunday, Sept. 27, at Bethel Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Abernathy and the Rev. Guy Lee officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery with Dr. Shannon Rhodes officiating.

Mr. Cantrell was called home Thursday, Sept.24, 2020.

Born Nov. 25, 1954, in Habersham County, he was the son of the late Paul Sr. and Polly Abernathy Cantrell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Eula Mae Nix.

He was the owner of Cantrell and Sons Grading and a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Tommy had a love for music his entire life. At the age of 10, he began playing with family and then brought in friends and made them family. Throughout his life, Tommy played with many different bands.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Melinda Cantrell; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Josh Schlieman; sons and daughters-in-law, Jake and Casey Cantrell, and Brian and Chelsea Cantrell; grandchildren, Alex, Allizah, Avery Thomas, Heidi, and Anson; siblings and spouses, Peggy and Doug Nix, Cathy and Bruce McGinnis, Tony and Tressy Cantrell, Fritz and Carol Abernathy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ellis and Virginia Nix, and Randall and Terry Jackson; aunts, Marybelle Benfield, Rachel Cantrell, and Ruby Abernathy; several nieces, nephews, and a host of loved ones also survive.

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland was in charge of the arrangements.