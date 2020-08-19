Body

A private funeral service for Payne Lomax, 93, of Toccoa, formerly of the Mud Creek Community, will be held at the Crossroads Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Chambers and the Rev. Austin Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Lomax went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug.13, 2020 following an extended illness.

Born April 6, 1927, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Lemuel and Tressie Morris Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Lomax; daughters, Susan Lomax, and Lavon Caudell; and nine siblings. She was the last of her immediate family.

Mrs. Lomax was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She received a lifetime achievement award for her singing of old Irish Ballads; and also had a book published about her, Mary Lomax Ballad Book America's Great 21st Century Traditional Singer. Mary was loved by everyone who knew her and loved everyone she knew.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dwight and Cynthia Lomax of Eastanollee, and Doyle and Beverly Lomax of Alto; son, Gerald Lomax of Dahlonega; sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Kay Lomax of Cleveland, and Shannon and Karen Lomax of Lula; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Crossroads Baptist Church, 600 Yonah Post Road, Alto, GA 30510.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.