Funeral services for Peggy Joyce Wooten Lovell, 88, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Hills Crossing Baptist Church. The Rev. David Stancil and the Rev. Tony Goss will officiate with interment to follow the service in Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Connie Berry officiating at the graveside.

Mrs. Lovell went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 8, 2021.

Born March 5, 1933, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Minnie Smith Wooten. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lovell was preceded in death by son, James Bryan Lovell; brothers, Robert Wooten and Benny Wooten; and sister, Sue Wooten Waters.

She was a homemaker and had also worked at Piedmont Automotive and in the lunchroom at Clarkesville Elementary. Mrs. Lovell was a member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church where she was very active and involved in church missions. She was an excellent cook and enjoying sewing and word search puzzles. Mrs. Lovell was a gardener and enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables. She was known for her special birthday cookies she would always make for her family. Mrs. Lovell was a humble and kind servant; she loved the Lord and she loved her family.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Hebron Lovell of Clarkesville; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Lovell Thomason (Jerry) of Mt. Airy, Janet Lovell Wilbanks (Ricky) of Baldwin, and Dianne Lovell Perry (Jimmy) of Mt. Airy; daughter-in-law, Judy Dill Lovell of Clarkesville; sisters, Betty Wooten Kennedy of Bogart, Joye Wooten McEntire (Phil) of Colbert, Linda Wooten Taylor (Ted) of Clarkesville, and Judy Wooten Southerland (Sherrill) of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Julia Thomason Braswell (James) of Mt. Airy, Justin Lovell (Katie) of Alto, Andrea Thomason of Mt. Airy, Jordan Lovell (Sasha) of Cornelia, Jeremy Perry (Emily) of Clarkesville, Chestney Wilbanks Davis (Austin) of Baldwin, Taylor Perry of Mt. Airy, and Chase Wilbanks of Baldwin; great- grandchildren, Maddison Lovell, Chloe Braswell, Morgan Lovell, Colton Braswell, Lilah Gillespie, Isaiah Perry and Luke Perry; brother-in-law, Eugene Waters, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, March 10, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain the CDCs guideline for social distancing.

An online guestbook is available for the Lovell family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.