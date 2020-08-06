Body

Funeral services for Peggy Lou White Goodson, 80, of Alto, were held Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Hicks, the Rev. Bobby Griffin, and the Rev. Scott Ledbetter officiating. Burial followed in the Rehoboth Cemetery the former Mt. Sinai Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Mote officiating.

Mrs. Goodson passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Dahlonega.

Born July 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Beacher and Mellie Segars White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor Goodson; brothers, Denver White and Dennis White.

Mrs. Goodson is survived by her husband, Ralph Goodson of Alto; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Sharon Goodson of Alto; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Aubrey Elrod of Alto; grandchildren, Tanner Goodson and his wife, Brittney, their daughter, Eloise all of Suwanee, LT. Chaz Elrod, U.S.N. and his wife, Debbie of Santee, California, Tyler Goodson and his wife, Whitney, their sons, Asher and Thatcher all of Alto, Taylor Goodson of Alto, Drew Elrod and his wife, Kendall, their daughters, Bellamy and Beth Aven, all of Cleveland, Victoria Gunnells and her husband, Khristopher of Danielsville; sisters, Edith Goodson of Alto, Willette Mote of Clarkesville, and Trudy Galloway of Alto; brothers, Dan White and his wife, Sandy of Gainesville, and Phil White of Alto; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A lifelong resident of Banks County, Peggy was a fun- loving ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She was a loving wife for 59 years. To her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nana was a short order cook, physician, psychiatrist, historian, disciplinarian and dispenser of solicited and unsolicited wisdom and advice. The family void created by her Heavenly departure brings sadness that cannot be overstated and can only be endured by the realization of Peggy strolling the streets of Glory with Jesus her savior and the countless friends and family gone before her.

