Funeral services for Perry Edward Tollison, 61, of Demorest, are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Bethesda Fellowship Congregational Holiness Church, Cornelia, with Bishop Kevin Magness officiating. Interment will follow in Demorest City Cemetery with Pastor John Graham officiating.

Mr. Tollison passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Born Dec. 22, 1958, in Atlanta, he was a son of the late Hoyt and Pauline Corder Tollison. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, J.R., Carl, Louie, and Henry Tollison; and sister, Doris Felix.

Mr. Tollison was a superintendant at Kroger Stores where he was over the Remodeling Department. He loved the outdoors, his motorcycle, and his family and was a member of Bethesda Fellowship Church.

Survivors include his wife, Alana Tollison of Demorest; daughter and son-in-law, Missy "Monkey" Bryan and Doug of Cleveland; granddaughters, Jessica "Angel" Day and Jennifer "Jennster" Day and fiancé, Colby Grimes; great-granddaughter, MaKenna "Tater Bug" Day; sisters, Faye Haney of Winder, Sue Leazer of Madison, Virginia Pendley of Braselton, and Betty Proffitt of Madison; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11am until the service hour Saturday, at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted, and donations may be made to Mountain Breeze Personal Home Care, 167 Habersham Landing Drive, Demorest, GA 30535.

