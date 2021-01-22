Body

Graveside service for Phyllis Kay Bell, 67, of Hiawassee, were held Sunday, Jan. 17, at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Ms. Bell passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Born Sept. 3, 1953, in Murphy, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Pauline (Foster) Taylor.

Friends and family were important to Phyllis, she loved to spend time with them. She also enjoyed being outdoors either hunting, fishing, camping or just enjoying the beauty of nature. She was well known to be an exceptional cook among her family and friends.

She is survived in death by her son, Greg Hutcheson; daughter, Lindsey Bell; brothers, Dennis Taylor and Denver Taylor; and sister, Hilda Thomason.

Banister-Cooper is in charge of arrangements for Ms. Phyllis Bell.