Funeral services for Raburn Walter Nation, 85, of Mt. Airy, will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Billy Burrell and the Rev. David Stancil officiating. Interment will follow the service in B.C. Grant Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Nation passed away Sept. 27, 2020.

Born March 30, 1935, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary Ann Collins Nation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nation was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Wilson Nation; son, David Nation; brothers, Odell, Jess, Floyd and Author Nation; sisters, Ethel Freeman, Eula Mae Price and Melvina Wheeler; as well as two grandsons, Michael Nation and Michael Nation.

Mr. Nation was a lifelong sawmiller. He had a heart of gold and his children were the apple of his eye. Mr. Nation was an avid race fan, fisherman and loved western shows.

Survivors include daughter, Marilyn Nation Sims (Garry) of Toccoa; step-sons Larry Frady (Faye), and Douglas Frady (Wanda R.), all of Toccoa; step-daughter, Cathy Frady Stover (Jerry) of Demorest; sisters, Gracie Mae Cagle of Cleveland, Nancy Poole of Gillsville, Lulabell Powers of Cornelia, and Annie Bell Arrowood of Cleveland; niece, Willene Gabrels (Jorge Guillen) of Mt. Airy; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; 23 stepgreat-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-great- grandchild.

An online guest book is available for the Nation family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Arrangements are in care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.