Funeral Services for Ralph "Ray" Martin Suggs Jr., 76, of Lula, were held Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Robert Nix and the Rev. Michael Millwood officiating. Interment followed in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Byrd officiating.

Mr. Suggs passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Born Dec. 25, 1943, in Dooly County, he was the son of the late Ralph Martin Suggs Sr. and Harriett Crosby Suggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Owen Franklin.

Ray graduated from Groves High School in Savannah and later from Truett McConnell College. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served a tour of duty in Vietnam. Ray retired from the Department of Corrections with 34 years of service; during that time, he served as Warden of Hall County Correctional Institute and the Superintendent of Gainesville Diversion Center. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Baldwin.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Jodi Greenway Suggs of Lula; two sons and their wives, Jeff and Lynn Suggs, and Ryan and Sonya Suggs, all of Lula; four grandchildren, Lynsey, Katelyn, Martin, and Taylor Suggs, all of Lula; nephew, Charles Franklin of Reidsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.