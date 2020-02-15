Body

A memorial service for Randolph "Bill" Wilson Reeves, 85, will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the chapel of Beck Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeremy Noffsinger and the Rev. Zack Martin officiating.

Mr. Reeves passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Born May 26, 1934, he was the son of the late James Randolph Reeves and the late Grace Evelyn Scott Reeves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Robert Reeves, and Jack Scott Reeves; and one sister, Mary Jane Reeves.

Bill was a Christian and a member of Clayton First United Methodist Church. He served his country in the Armed Forces and achieved the rank of Lt. Col in the Army National Guard. In his professional life he was an owner and operator of Reeves Hardware in Clarkesville. When he sold the hardware store, he began working for the Ace Corporation. He then went on to work as an instructor and director of the Warehouse Management program at Gwinnett Technical College for 15 years.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Sandra Leah Smith Reeves; his children, William Edward Reeves (Nancy Dodd Reeves) of Lilburn, Rebekah Reeves Alley of Lilburn, and Randolph Scott Reeves (Beth Singletary Reeves) of Decatur; four grandchildren, Mary Grace, Liza Marie, Olivia, and William; his sister, Grace Evelyn Reeves Church (Douglas Reeves Church) of Clarkesville; sisters-in-law, Faye Sosebee Reeves of Clarkesville, and Charlotte Brewer Reeves of Clarkesville; and one brother-in- law, Jack Hubert Grant of Lone Pine, California.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Beck Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Bill's memory to Clayton First United Methodist Church or Clayton Methodist Boat Church, 205 Ministry Mtn. Dr., Clayton, GA 30525, or Flat Creek Baptist Church, 1433 Low Gap Road, Lakemont, GA 30552.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at beckfuneralhome.com.