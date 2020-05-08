Body

Private graveside services for Regina Barnett Nunn, 70, of Clarkesville, will be held at Hillside Gardens Cemetery Thursday, May 7.

Mrs. Nunn passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 1, 1949, in Portales, New Mexico, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Margie Emma Hulsey Barnett. Mrs. Nunn accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior in May of 1958. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nunn is preceded in death by daughter, Noell Nunn; and brother, Melvin Barnett.

She had a heavy burden for foreign missions. She graduated from Stephens County High School in 1967, and studied art with Albert Dorne for two years. She attended the Writers Institute at Mercer University and she wrote childrens books, short stories and was writing a devotional book. Mrs. Nunn was employed as a nurses aide with Stephens County Hospital and later as an operator for General Telephone. She also sat with elderly, ran a cleaning business and was the Accelerated Christian Education Supervisor at Central Heights Christian School. Mrs. Nunn was very active in-home missions in Stephens, Banks, Hall and Habersham Counties. She taught GA's, Acteens, Mission Friends, Sunday School and Disciple Training, as well as having served as WMU Director, VBS Director, Missions Director in Alto for three years, Child Evangelism Fellowship Prayer Chairman for Georgia for three years. She and her husband, Jerry also held Backyard Bible Clubs, Good News Clubs, Five Day Clubs, and had a "Tele-A-Story" Telephone Ministry out of their home for over five years. Mrs. Nunn was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and also enjoyed art, writing, sewing, gardening and decorating.

Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Jerry Nunn of Clarkesville; sons, Paul Nunn of Cleveland, and Ashley Nunn of Springfield, Missouri; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Kristen Nunn of Montana; brother, Leroy Barnett of Atlanta; sisters, Margaret Zadell, and Lydia Gastley both of North Carolina; as well as nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

