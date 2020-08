Body

Reuben Dalton, 85, of Homer, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 following an extended illness. Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Line Baptist Church in Alto. Interment followed in the church cemetery with full military honors provided by the Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720, Habersham County American Legion Post No. 84, & the Rabun County D.A.V. Chapter No. 15. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.