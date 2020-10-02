Body

Funeral services for the Rev. Denver Kimbrell, 85, of Alto, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny O'Kelly and the Rev. Devin O'Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Army and the Grant- Reeves Veteran's Honor Guard. For those not able to attend the funeral, services will be live streamed through the funeral home's Facebook page.

Rev. Denver Kimbrell was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Born in February 16, 1935, in Cornelia, he was a son of the late Messer & Lucy Gulley Kimbrell.

Rev. Kimbrell was a self-employed Electronic Technician for 42 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Rev. Kimbrell pastored several area churches including North Clayton Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church and Friendly Mission Baptist Church, where he was a member and taught Sunday school for many years. He loved to joke with people, enjoyed fishing and never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in law, Ray & Joann Kimbrell and Henley & Imogene Kimbrell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy & John Akins, Bernice & John Little and Edna Faye Ward.

Surviving are his loving wife, Mary E. Kimbrell of Alto; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy & Tracy Jarrard of Demorest and Teresa & Keith Segars of Lula; step-children and spouses, Stan & Melanie Dooley and Craig & Tanya Trussell; 6 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Shirley Kimbrell (the late Donald Kimbrell) of Mt. Airy.

The family will receive friends from Noon until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.

The following men will serve as pall bearers; Ray Carnes, Ronnie Sosebee, Jeff Dockery, Larry Akins, Austin Segars and Blake Segars.

