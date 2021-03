Body

Rev. Silas Hix, 85, of Alto passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday March 12, at Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He will lie in state from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Friday at the church for anyone who can’t come to the funeral home. Ward’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville. “A Family Funeral Home”