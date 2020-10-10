Body

Funeral services for the Rev. William Hoyt "Buz" Simmons, 75, of Clarkesville, were held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Hooker officiating. Interment followed in Hillside Gardens Cemetery.

Rev. Simmons went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Dec. 19, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was a son of the late Hoyt Young Simmons and Lola Ann Crook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, June Simmons Allison and David Allison; brothers-in-law, William Howard McClure and Jimmy Woods; and sister-in-law, Lisa McClure.

Buz worked as a machinist for over 25 years with Stork-Gam Co. of Gainesville and pastored several local churches in the area. He also served as Principal of Lakeview Christian School and Habersham Christian Academy. Buz enjoyed farming, especially riding his tractor and gardening.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Wilma Joan McClure Simmons of Clarkesville; daughters and sons-in-law, Angela Lynn and Anthony Hooker of Mayesville, and Amy Denise and John F. Moon of Clarkesville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary Lane and Melinda Simmons of Woodstock, Lamar Young and Pat Simmons of Gainesville, Dale Irvin and Ann-Sofi Simmons of Alto, and Alan Eugene and Lillian Lynn Simmons of Louisiana; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara Jean McClure Wade and Dwight Wade of Maysville, and Alma Rumelle McClure Woods of Commerce; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James Melvin and Reba McClure of Commerce; grandchildren, Megan Rose Moon, John Avery Moon, Andrew Hooker, Kyle and Sarah Hooker, Daniel Hooker, and Elizabeth Hooker; great-grandchildren, Sadie Hooker and Ayden Eash; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.