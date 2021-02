Body

Richard Dale Mayo Sr., 74, of Demorest, passed away Sunday, Feb. 22, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Hillside Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour Wednesday. An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.