Memorial services for Richard Kent Brittain, 82, of Helen, will be held after the current health concerns have diminished.

Mr. Brittain passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.

Born April 7, 1938, in California, the was the son of the late John and Anna Maria Brittain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jean Brittain.

Richard was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Center Baptist Church. He was an avid piano player and was the owner of Habersham Litho Printing. Richard was a very generous and kind man, above all he loved his family dearly, they meant the world to him.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Pat Fain; sons and daughters-in-law, Kent and Susan Brittain, and Robbie and Julie Brittain, all of Helen; grandchildren and spouses, Mandy and Nick Nash, Brittany Fain, Zach Brittain, Christopher Thomas, and Haley and Colby Cantrell; sister-in-law, Joan Taylor; niece and husband, Kay and John Paul Harris; and niece, Gita Williams.

