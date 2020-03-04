Body

A graveside service for Robert "Bob" Edward Harris, 80, was held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Liberty Hill cemetery.

Mr. Harris died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Being an avid HAM radio fan, he was determined to live one more day, not to miss Thursday's HAM radio night!

Born and raised in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late William Roscoe and Bertha Jane (Senkbeil) Harris. He was the baby of five, having three sisters and one brother.

Bob joined the U.S. Army where he dedicated 20 years of service and eventually retired as Sergeant First Class. A major highlight during his service was meeting his wife, Lisa (Liesel) while stationed in Germany. They were married in 1964. After retiring from the military, he settled in Liberty Hill, Texas. He then started working for 3M in Austin, Texas and spent the next 22 years there before retiring a second time. Amazingly, he never took a sick day while in the service or at 3M.

Bob had a passion for Ham Radio, because he loved meeting and talking with people. He got his license in 1965, and his call sign was "WD5BNB." He drove to Jarrell, Texas and helped communicate with Red Cross and first responders during the horrific tornado.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Elisabeth (Lisa) Harris; his daughters, Marita Lloyd, Chris Copeland (James Copeland), Linda Harris (Reggie Leuty), and Jill Cearley (Nathan Cearley); grandchildren, Victoria Knam, Stephanie Brown (Jeffrey Brown), Nicholas Copeland, Carson Cearley, and Kinley Cearley; great-grandchildren, Samantha Lloyd, and Perry Brown; siblings, Elizabeth (Liz) Simmons, and Susie York; many nieces, nephew, cousins, and close friends.

A heartfelt thanks to Nurse Debbie, Martha, Lucy, and Claudia. The care you gave Bob was truly remarkable! You are all Angels!