A celebration of life for Robert "Bobby" Clyde Mashburn Jr., 67, of Clarkesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Tiger United Methodist Church, with the Rev. James Turpen officiating. Bobby will be remembered by family and friends for his great sense of humor and ready laughter. A reception will follow.

Mr. Mashburn died Sept. 4, 2019, after a protracted period of illness.

Born in 1951, in Seattle, Washington, he was the son of the late JoAnne Ness Mashburn and Robert Clyde Mashburn Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Luanne Mashburn Sosebee.

Raised in Tiger, Bobby was a member of Tiger United Methodist Church. He attended school in Rabun County, graduating from RCHS in 1969. Bobby attended Young Harris College where he met and married Marcia Martin. Bobby joined the Air Force in 1972, and was stationed in the former Canal Zone, Republic of Panama. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1976 with rank of Staff Sargent, he moved to Clarkesville.

Bobby completed a program in woodworking at North Georgia Technical College. He was a lifelong furniture maker in Habersham County, as a business owner and as a manager at the Cody Road Workshop in Mt. Airy. Bobby was a member of Clarkesville First United Methodist Church.

The great joy of Bobby's life was being a father to his daughter, Tonia and proud grandfather to Alex, Christian, and Natalie.

Bobby is survived by his former wife, Marcia Martin of Clarksville; daughter and son-in-law, Tonia Elaine and Joao Godoy of Avon, Connecticutt; grandchildren, Alexandre (Alex) Cole Godoy of Clarkesville, Christian Godoy of Storrs, Conecticutt, and Natalie Godoy of Avon, Connecticutt; sister, Barbara Anderson (Mark Hannan) of Washington, DC; brothers, Chuck (Amy) Mashburn, and Alan Mashburn of Tiger; and sister, Lori Angela (Hugh) Nobles of Suwanee.