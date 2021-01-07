Body

A graveside service for Robert Cecil Morrison, 98, of Demorest, was held Sunday, Jan. 3, at Clarkesville City Cemetery with the Rev. Julie Wright officiating.

Mr. Morrison went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

Born Feb. 8, 1922, in Clarkesville, he was the eldest son of the late James York Morrison and Hazel Stewart Morrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nannie Mae Hames Morrison; son, Robert Lee Morrison; daughter, Jane Morrison Brown; brothers, William "Bill" Morrison and James "Jim" Morrison.

Cecil served his country proudly in the United States Army during WWII. After a career that began with General Motors and continued in ownership of two service stations, he worked for DeKalb County as a traffic engineer and retired after many years of dedicated service. Cecil was an avid coin collector and enjoyed visiting with his family. He was a member of the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church for over 40 years where he was active in the Friendship Sunday School Class.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Carole and David Poleski of Grosse Ile, Michigan; grandchildren, Karlen Clayton, Andrea Welsh and her husband, Drew; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Laura Edwards Smith Morrison of Clarkesville, and Madelin Morrison of Mt. Airy; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends.

