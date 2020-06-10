Body

A celebration of life for Mr. Robert James Greene, 73, of Sautee-Nacoochee, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Greene passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Born May 15, 1947, in Cuba, New York, he was the son of the late Grant Greene and Marge Greene.

Mr. Greene was the former Vice President of Engineering and Facilities Manager at CSX Railroad.

Survivors include wife, Teresia Tatum of Sautee; step-daughter, Carrie Ann Tatum of Athens; stepson, Shawn Tatum of Batesville; mother, Marge Greene of Jacksonville, Florida; and brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Judie Greene of Arizona; as well as brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darren and Misty Nunnally; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elaine and Quillian Hornsby; and sister-in-law, Charlene Chancey.

To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smithgall Woods Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 2090, Cleveland, GA 30528.

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.