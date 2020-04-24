Body

A private family graveside service for Robert Lee Lovell, 77, of Clarkesville, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Donald Grizzle officiating.

Mr. Lovell passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Born March 25, 1943, in Batesville, he was a son of the late Robert Carl "Tony" and Nancy Benfield Lovell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Carl Lovell, Jr.; and sisters, Betty Barnes and Janie Lovell.

Mr. Lovell worked at Clarkesville Mill and Tencate. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Lovell enjoyed spending his free time hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He was a big fan of dirt tracks and old style Nascar racing. In his retirement, he loved going to Pigeon Forge and making the loop, several times, at Cades Cove with his wife.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Rowland Lovell of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott Lovell of Clarkesville, and Jeff and Sundi Lovell of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Frank Boggs of Clermont; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Brenda and Donnie Gudger of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Anthony Lovell, Kayla Leverette, Austin "A.J." Lovell, Meagan Lovell, Jonathan Boggs, and Robyn Boggs; great-grandchildren, Evan Leverette and Bryan Leverette; brother, Julius "Ted" Lovell of Clarkesville; and sisters, Lou Bell Lovell of Cleveland, and Effie "Tootie" Wilbanks of Mt. Airy.

