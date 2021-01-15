Body

Military graveside services for Robert William "Bob" Rice Jr., 72, of Cornelia, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at the V.F.W. Memorial Park Cemetery in Demorest with Dr. Kenneth Franklin, the Rev. Jim Kinard, Pastor Johnny Ray, and the Rev. Ben Wilcox officiating. Full honors will be provided by the Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post No. 7720, the Habersham County American Legion Post No. 84, and the Rabun County D.A.V. Chapter No.15.

Mr. Rice passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Born Oct. 14, 1948, in Highlands, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Robert William Sr. and Jean Keener Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Rice; and his sister, Mary Rice Hendren.

Bob served his country proudly in the United States Army as an artillery surveyor during the Vietnam War. After his time in the military concluded, he finished his degree in engineering at the University of North Carolina, Gastonia. Bob worked as a superintendent in commercial construction for many years before retirement. He also ran a family business called The Carpenter's Son and Mary. He moved to Cornelia with his wife, Mary Beth, six years ago. He was well-known locally for his custom scroll saw work through Bob's Woodworks, and as a vendor at the Big Red Apple festival. Bob also used his skills to craft various pieces including handmade flag cases for the local VFW Post to present to families of deceased veterans, and created handmade crosses that helped him with his PTSD, to give to others. He was a faithful member of Cornelia United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He served the Lord through mission trips to Mexico, Honduras, youth leadership in Young Life, and the United Methodist Nomads. He is a lifetime member of Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720. His love for God, country, and family is his legacy which lives on through those who loved and knew him best. He was a gentle and humble man, who loved nature, had a great sense of humor, and was a skilled builder and craftsman. He is the son of a carpenter, and now lives with the master carpenter in his home forever.

Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Mary Beth Rice of Cornelia; children, Shannon Hope Rice and Wayne of Milton, Florida, Robert Joseph "Jody" Rice of Gastonia, North Carolina, and Ian Bond Rice of Cornelia; sister, Cathie Smith of Brevard, North Carolina; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Susan McGowan of Morristown, Tennessee, Duane and Kathie Pieper of Gretna, Nebraska, and David and Jessica Garrett of Granite Bay, California; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In consideration of public health and safety, the Rice family requests that all those in attendance for the service observe all guidelines for social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post No. 7720.

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

The service will be live-streamed through Hillside Memorial Chapel Facebook Live.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.