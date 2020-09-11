Body

Roberta Anne Ashmore Gunn, 82, mother of Leslie Gunn Darr and Katherine Gunn Kloster, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. She was formerly of Lexington, Kentucky, Dunedin, Florida, and Demorest.

Roberta was born in Tallahassee, Florida on May 8, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Robert Walter Ashmore Jr. and Alberta Leila Schaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Wendell L. Gunn; and her son-in-law, Robert Andrew "Randy" Darr.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Leslie Gunn Darr of Tampa, Florida, and Katherine Gunn and Corbett Kloster of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Sarah and Elizabeth Darr, and Christian and Charlotte Kloster; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Susan Ashmore of Atlanta, and Merritt and Lori Ashmore of St. Petersburg, Florida; sisters and brother-in-law, Antoinette Riddle of Sugarland, Texas, and Rebecca and John Robinson of Atlanta; three nieces and three nephews.

Roberta was a much beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. A retired History and English teacher from the Fayette Co, Kentucky school system, she was tireless in her pursuit of knowledge with and for many 7th and 8th grade students over the years. An avid volunteer within her church and her community wherever she lived, Roberta was always civic minded. She was active in Rotary, the Dunedin Youth Guild, was chairman of the Dunedin Tour of Homes, was a member of the Downtown Development Committee for Clarkesville, the Clarkesville Garden Club, and served as Clerk of Session for First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia. She was a supporter of the Habersham Christian Learning Center for many years before she relocated to Florida.

The family has chosen to have a private memorial service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habersham Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 427, Cornelia, GA. 30531.